Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

