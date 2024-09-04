Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,224 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,071.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,402.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $97,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

