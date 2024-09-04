Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.