Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

