Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 16,340 Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Riskified by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSKD stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

