Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

