Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.