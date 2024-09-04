Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 462,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

