Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.2% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 136,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

