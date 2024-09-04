Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retireful LLC boosted its position in American Express by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

