Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

