Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $209,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.83 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

