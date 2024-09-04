Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $231,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 778,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 82,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

