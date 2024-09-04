Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VONE opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.