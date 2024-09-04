Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $248,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

