Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $266,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 344.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 50.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

