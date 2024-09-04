Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $34,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $263,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCAB. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BCAB opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

