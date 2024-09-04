Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,993 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,715,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,786 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.