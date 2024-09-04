Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,993 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,715,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,786 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

