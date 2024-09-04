Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

