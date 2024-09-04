Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

