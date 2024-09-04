Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 106,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 280,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,043,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

