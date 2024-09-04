Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

