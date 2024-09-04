Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 800 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $98.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

