Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.2 %

GEV opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

