Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Value Line Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

