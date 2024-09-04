Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 2,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

