Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 2,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.
Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.
