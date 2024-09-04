Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 233,285 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

