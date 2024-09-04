Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 71,353 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 71,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

