Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

