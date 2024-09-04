Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 383.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

