Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

