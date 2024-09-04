Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

