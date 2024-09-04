Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $106.45.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

