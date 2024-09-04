Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Leerink Partners

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Leerink Partners from $106.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Up 36.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in Vaxcyte by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vaxcyte by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.