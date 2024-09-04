Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.22

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.22 ($32.47) and traded as high as €29.98 ($33.31). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.84 ($33.16), with a volume of 715,712 shares traded.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.22.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

