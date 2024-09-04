Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.22

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.22 ($32.47) and traded as high as €29.98 ($33.31). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.84 ($33.16), with a volume of 715,712 shares traded.
Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.22.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.