Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Veralto worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

