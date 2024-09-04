Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,375 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

