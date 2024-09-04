Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Fortive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Down 2.2 %

FTV stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

