Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 9,141 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

DOX opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

