Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 417.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 7.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,462 shares of company stock worth $707,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

