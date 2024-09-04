Versor Investments LP Buys 4,907 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

