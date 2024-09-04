Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $162.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

