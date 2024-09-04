Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,761,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in KB Home by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,697 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 15,718.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

