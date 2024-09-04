Versor Investments LP Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

