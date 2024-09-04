Versor Investments LP Has $672,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 131.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

