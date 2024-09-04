Versor Investments LP Has $768,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.