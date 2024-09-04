Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,180. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.