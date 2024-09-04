Versor Investments LP Invests $631,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

