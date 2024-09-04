Versor Investments LP Invests $718,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Archrock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

