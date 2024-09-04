Versor Investments LP Invests $786,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,709,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,960,150.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at $77,691,189.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at $284,960,150.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

